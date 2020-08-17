FunFair (FUN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.94 Million

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 17th. One FunFair token can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, Vebitcoin, OKEx and ZB.COM. During the last seven days, FunFair has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. FunFair has a total market capitalization of $35.47 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00152767 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $226.33 or 0.01838301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00190675 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000914 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00135077 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000163 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair’s launch date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech.

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, ZB.COM, Ethfinex, C2CX, HitBTC, LATOKEN, Livecoin, Vebitcoin, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, OKEx, Gate.io and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

