FUTURAX (FTXT) Hits Market Capitalization of $18,487.01

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 17th. One FUTURAX token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, Hotbit and Fatbtc. FUTURAX has a total market cap of $18,487.01 and approximately $13,319.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded 51.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FUTURAX Token Profile

FTXT is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global.

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, Hotbit and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

