Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSE:GRX) Short Interest Update

Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSE:GRX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 82.1% from the July 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 23,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital lifted its position in shares of Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 53,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period.

Get Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GRX traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.76. 14,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,409. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13. Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $11.92.

About Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.