Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Short Interest Update

Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 699,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the December 31st total of 629,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of GUT traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.70. 4,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,422. Gabelli Utility Trust has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.16.

Get Gabelli Utility Trust alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GUT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust by 21.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 577,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 103,336 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust by 31.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 207,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 49,731 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust by 197.0% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 70,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 46,686 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000.

Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.