GeneNews Ltd (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) Short Interest Up 84.2% in June

GeneNews Ltd (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, an increase of 84.2% from the May 31st total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

GNWSF traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.08. 102,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,402. GeneNews has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.

GeneNews Company Profile

GeneNews Limited focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology, the Sentinel Principle, identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood.

