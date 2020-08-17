Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Sets New 52-Week High at $181.68

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $181.68 and last traded at $180.22, with a volume of 8116 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.35.

GNRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.67 and its 200 day moving average is $112.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $546.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.86 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $623,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,279,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 10,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,181,470.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,028.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,620. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Generac by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Generac by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 70,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 29,734 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,853,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

