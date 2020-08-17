General Attention Currency Price Down 81.4% Over Last 7 Days (XAC)

General Attention Currency (CURRENCY:XAC) traded down 52.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. General Attention Currency has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $1.00 worth of General Attention Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, General Attention Currency has traded down 81.4% against the U.S. dollar. One General Attention Currency token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24, Fatbtc and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00151841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.33 or 0.01854850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00193390 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000935 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00135553 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About General Attention Currency

General Attention Currency’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. General Attention Currency’s official Twitter account is @amark_io. The official website for General Attention Currency is amark.io. The official message board for General Attention Currency is medium.com/@amark_io. The Reddit community for General Attention Currency is /r/amark.

General Attention Currency Token Trading

General Attention Currency can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Fatbtc, STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as General Attention Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade General Attention Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase General Attention Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

