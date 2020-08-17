General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the December 31st total of 2,800,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $2.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $153.72. 1,089,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $193.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.61.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GD. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 211.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 18,796 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in General Dynamics by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 764 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. TheStreet cut shares of General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.00.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

