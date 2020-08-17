General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Holdings Lifted by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 587,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 38,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GE. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.02.

General Electric stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $6.52. 458,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,124,203. The stock has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

