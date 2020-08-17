General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by American Financial Group Inc.

American Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 55.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 490,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 600,000 shares during the period. General Motors makes up 1.7% of American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $12,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 3.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,523 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in General Motors by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 114,913 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Nomura cut their price target on General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on General Motors from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.53.

NYSE GM traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.01. 33,763,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,563,818. The stock has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. General Motors has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $39.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average of $26.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. The business had revenue of $16.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett acquired 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,380. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

