Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) Short Interest Update

Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the December 31st total of 150,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 491,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of GNBT stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.43. 396,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,852. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -2.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.57. Generex Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65.

Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Generex Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Generex Biotechnology Company Profile

Generex Biotechnology Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the administration of formulations of large molecule drugs to the oral cavity using a hand-held aerosol applicator in Canada and the United States. It offers Generex Oral-lyn, an insulin formulation administered as a fine spray into the oral cavity.

