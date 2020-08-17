GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 2,013 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,646 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 65.3% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 23.2% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Visa by 5.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $82,917,000 after acquiring an additional 20,413 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 180.2% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 24,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,721 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.07.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,469,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,979 shares of company stock worth $10,045,346 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $200.39. 127,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,783,946. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

