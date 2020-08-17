GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.53 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,163 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.4% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 30,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 94,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% in the second quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 68.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,090,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,033,000 after acquiring an additional 852,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 60.0% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 41,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 15,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.27. 90,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,118,935. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

