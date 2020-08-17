GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,984 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 25.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.14, for a total value of $3,133,015.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,987,889.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $416,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,235 shares of company stock worth $9,403,864. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $139.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,474. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.90 and a 12-month high of $144.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

