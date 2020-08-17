GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 506 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 5,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 45,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 39,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 72.4% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.15.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $229,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $778,338. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $4.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $244.06. 24,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,866,417. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.52. The company has a market cap of $141.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

