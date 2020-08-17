Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $69.64

Shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.64 and last traded at $67.74, with a volume of 299563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.77.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Gibraltar Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.91 and a 200-day moving average of $47.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.42. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $285.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 238.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 278.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

