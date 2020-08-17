GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,319 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,103 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,068 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 9.2% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,058 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 24,919 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 30.2% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 53,520 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 12,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.9% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 81,177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $40.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.68. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average of $41.09.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.4914 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 58.99%.

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold”.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 361,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $6,499,998.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

