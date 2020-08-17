Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the June 15th total of 86,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 143,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other Global Partners news, insider Global Gp Llc purchased 27,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $266,947.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 41.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Global Partners by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,045,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,322,000 after purchasing an additional 95,057 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Global Partners by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. 34.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLP traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $13.35. 8,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,229. Global Partners has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.54.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $2.79. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 27.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Global Partners will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.4588 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.75%. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 175.24%.

GLP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Global Partners from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Global Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Global Partners in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

