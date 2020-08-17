Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:TFIV) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:TFIV) traded down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.56 and last traded at $22.56, 63 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.64.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:TFIV) by 2,020.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.68% of Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.