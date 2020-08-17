Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Stake Decreased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,145 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,383 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Globus Medical worth $6,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 18.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 23.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 530,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,556,000 after acquiring an additional 99,144 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 127.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 178,636 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 99,958 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 21.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,101 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GMED shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.07.

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 9,076 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $462,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,876. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Andrew Douglas bought 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.75 per share, with a total value of $32,947.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,390 shares in the company, valued at $66,372.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GMED opened at $54.85 on Monday. Globus Medical Inc has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $60.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.78, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.44.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. Globus Medical had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 9.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

