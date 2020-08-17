GoldFund (GFUN) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 17th. One GoldFund token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, Dcoin and Coinhub. During the last week, GoldFund has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $227,912.25 and $742.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GoldFund alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002620 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002316 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 48% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000171 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About GoldFund

GFUN is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io.

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhub, P2PB2B and Dcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.