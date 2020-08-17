Grammer (ETR:GMM) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of Grammer AG (ETR:GMM) rose 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as €16.10 ($18.94) and last traded at €16.10 ($18.94), approximately 107 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.85 ($18.65).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $197.66 million and a PE ratio of 8.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €21.18.

About Grammer (ETR:GMM)

Grammer AG develops and produces components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Automotive and Commercial Vehicles. The Automotive division supplies headrests, armrests, center consoles, and interior components and operating elements to carmakers and automotive system suppliers.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Grammer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grammer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.