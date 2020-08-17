Graphcoin Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (GRPH)

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded 55.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. In the last week, Graphcoin has traded up 55.1% against the dollar. One Graphcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Graphcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,320.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Graphcoin alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.30 or 0.00447055 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00019844 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00012001 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003031 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00011248 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000260 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000273 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Graphcoin Profile

Graphcoin (GRPH) is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin. The official website for Graphcoin is graphcoin.net. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Graphcoin

Graphcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graphcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graphcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graphcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.