Graviocoin (GIO) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $520,269.53 and approximately $1,017.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00137513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.89 or 0.01870248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00191644 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000936 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000259 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00138782 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,346,729,273 coins and its circulating supply is 1,144,934,272 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net.

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

Graviocoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

