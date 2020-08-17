Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Hits New 12-Month High at $92.00

Gravity Co., LTD. (NASDAQ:GRVY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $92.00 and last traded at $90.14, with a volume of 11 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.14.

GRVY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Gravity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. TheStreet upgraded Gravity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gravity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.91 million, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of -0.57.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 10.11%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gravity by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 34,362 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gravity by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Gravity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $752,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Gravity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gravity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Macau, China, and internationally. It offers online games; mobile games and applications; and other games and game-related products and services, including character-based merchandise and animation.

