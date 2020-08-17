GreenMed Trading 55.9% Lower This Week (GRMD)

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last seven days, GreenMed has traded 55.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GreenMed token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GreenMed has a total market capitalization of $2,288.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00039140 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $683.61 or 0.05561653 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004042 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00047846 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00014469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003162 BTC.

GreenMed Token Profile

GreenMed (CRYPTO:GRMD) is a token. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. GreenMed’s official website is www.greenmed.io.

GreenMed Token Trading

GreenMed can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenMed should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GreenMed using one of the exchanges listed above.

