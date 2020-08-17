Greenway Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:GWTI) Short Interest Down 82.1% in July

Greenway Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:GWTI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 82.1% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GWTI traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,897. Greenway Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

Greenway Technologies Company Profile

Greenway Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and mining businesses in the United States. It offers G-Reformer technology for converting natural gas into synthesis gas, an intermediate gas used by industry in the production of ammonia, methane, liquid fuels, and other downstream products.

