Grupo Simec SAB de CV (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Trading Down 4%

Grupo Simec SAB de CV (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) shares traded down 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.22, 430 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

Separately, TheStreet raised Grupo Simec SAB de CV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grupo Simec SAB de CV stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Simec SAB de CV (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Simec SAB de CV Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and structural steel products in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Brazil. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

