Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Short Interest Up 11.1% in January

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GGDVY traded down $1.00 on Monday, reaching $85.00. 619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267. Guangdong Investment has a 12 month low of $75.82 and a 12 month high of $111.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.71.

Guangdong Investment Company Profile

Guangdong Investment Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store, electric power generation, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. The Water Resources segment provides water distribution and sewage treatment services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

