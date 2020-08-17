Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) Short Interest Update

Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 83.1% from the July 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 286.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.24. 76,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,622. Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.4234 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%.

About Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railroad passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. The company's passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

