GW&K Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,424 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Brink’s worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,553,000 after acquiring an additional 115,089 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Brink’s by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brink’s by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 193,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,804,000 after acquiring an additional 82,235 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Brink’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,906,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Brink’s by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 17,907 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brink's alerts:

NYSE:BCO opened at $46.91 on Monday. Brink’s has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $97.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.79. Brink’s had a return on equity of 99.81% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $826.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brink’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Standpoint Research raised Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Brink’s from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Brink’s from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.