GW&K Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,375 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ANSYS worth $17,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,743,164,000 after purchasing an additional 387,554 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,863,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $898,087,000 after buying an additional 41,922 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,983,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $693,598,000 after buying an additional 9,299 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,289,000 after buying an additional 59,218 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 24.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 832,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,620,000 after buying an additional 165,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.29.

In other ANSYS news, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total value of $297,664.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total transaction of $147,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ANSS opened at $313.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.75. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.07 and a 1 year high of $319.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.23 and a beta of 1.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

