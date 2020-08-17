GXChain Market Cap Achieves $44.12 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00005528 BTC on major exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $44.12 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000400 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001406 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002737 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000263 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GXChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

