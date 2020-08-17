Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.50

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.50 and last traded at $34.37, with a volume of 4473 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.72.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HAIN. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hain Celestial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter worth $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

