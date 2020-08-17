Halo Platform (HALO) Hits Market Cap of $1.01 Million

Halo Platform (CURRENCY:HALO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Halo Platform has traded up 26.1% against the dollar. Halo Platform has a market cap of $1.01 million and $30.00 worth of Halo Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Halo Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00139349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $231.49 or 0.01883332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00190659 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000936 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000258 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00139593 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Halo Platform Profile

Halo Platform launched on September 9th, 2017. Halo Platform’s total supply is 6,347,544,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,343,969,711 coins. The official website for Halo Platform is www.haloplatform.tech. Halo Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@haloplatform. The Reddit community for Halo Platform is /r/HaloPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Halo Platform’s official Twitter account is @Halo_Platform.

Halo Platform Coin Trading

Halo Platform can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halo Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Halo Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Halo Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

