Handshake (HNS) Market Capitalization Reaches $73.18 Million

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001969 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Handshake has traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar. Handshake has a total market cap of $73.18 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,309.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.67 or 0.03555390 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $322.89 or 0.02623036 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.74 or 0.00550320 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.35 or 0.00766445 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010249 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00061009 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.04 or 0.00707038 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00016161 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 301,940,328 coins. Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS. Handshake ‘s official website is handshake.org. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake.

Handshake Coin Trading

Handshake can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

