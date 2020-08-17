Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.93 and last traded at $21.93, 130 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.91.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,254,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 6,153.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $208,000.

