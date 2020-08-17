Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Hits New 12-Month High at $107.62

Shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $107.62 and last traded at $107.57, with a volume of 79912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.80.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.85.

Get Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 61.2% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

About Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV)

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.