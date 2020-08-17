Helix TCS (OTCMKTS:HLIX) Shares Up 18.6%

Helix TCS Inc (OTCMKTS:HLIX)’s stock price shot up 18.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19, 1,250,341 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 336% from the average session volume of 286,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20.

About Helix TCS (OTCMKTS:HLIX)

Helix TCS, Inc provides technology, compliance, and security solutions to the legal cannabis industry in the United States, Colombia, Canada, Jamaica, New Zealand, and Australia. The company offers security solutions to cannabis businesses, including assessments and planning, security system design and implementation, asset protection, transport, and assurance of security for the state licensing process.

