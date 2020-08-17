HeroNode Price Reaches $0.0002 (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last week, HeroNode has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. One HeroNode token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, IDEX, Bibox and Bilaxy. HeroNode has a total market cap of $187,798.20 and $176.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00153924 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.56 or 0.01855467 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00190941 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000924 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000239 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00133911 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000167 BTC.

HeroNode Profile

HeroNode launched on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 tokens. HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node.

Buying and Selling HeroNode

HeroNode can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bibox, Bilaxy, IDEX and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

