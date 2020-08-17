Hiveterminal Token Price Up 48.7% Over Last Week (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded 48.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and $31,845.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hiveterminal Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00152767 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.33 or 0.01838301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00190675 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000914 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00135077 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token launched on July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net. Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com.

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

Hiveterminal Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hiveterminal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiveterminal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.