Honey Badger Exploration Inc(NDA) (CVE:TUF) Trading Down 11.8%

Honey Badger Exploration Inc(NDA) (CVE:TUF) shares fell 11.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, 130,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 615,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77.

Honey Badger Exploration Inc(NDA) Company Profile (CVE:TUF)

Honey Badger Exploration Inc acquires, explores for, and develops metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, lead, diamond, and barite deposits. Its flagship project is the Thunder Bay polymetallic silver project covering an area of 30,976 hectares located in northern Ontario.

