Horizen Price Down 4.8% This Week (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. In the last week, Horizen has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $10.08 or 0.00082026 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Graviex, DragonEX and COSS. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $98.23 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.47 or 0.00703457 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00096662 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001038 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000788 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 9,743,312 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Upbit, Graviex, Cryptopia, Binance, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, OKEx, DragonEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

