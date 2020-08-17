Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Hurricane Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:HRCXF)’s stock price rose 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07, approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 26,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

HRCXF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hurricane Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Hurricane Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hurricane Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hurricane Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13.

Hurricane Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HRCXF)

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, to the west of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses are focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and acreage comprises Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, and Halifax.

