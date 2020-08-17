I/O Coin (IOC) Trading Up 53% Over Last 7 Days

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 17th. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and $88,271.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded up 53% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.98 or 0.00798453 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00012257 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00076946 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004858 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014.

I/O Coin's official website is iocoin.io.

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

