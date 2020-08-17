Iamgold (TSE:IMG) Given New C$8.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IMG. CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Iamgold from C$8.25 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Iamgold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Iamgold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of Iamgold stock traded up C$0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$5.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,625. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a PE ratio of -6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.76, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Iamgold has a 1-year low of C$2.00 and a 1-year high of C$7.07.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

