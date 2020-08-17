ICON Reaches Market Capitalization of $281.95 Million (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. During the last week, ICON has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00004137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, ABCC, Bithumb and IDEX. ICON has a total market capitalization of $281.95 million and $31.68 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008261 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00153496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $225.44 or 0.01856131 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00191160 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00033793 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000930 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000239 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00134046 BTC.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 852,242,855 coins and its circulating supply is 561,094,043 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation.

ICON Coin Trading

ICON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Bitbns, HitBTC, Bithumb, OOOBTC, Upbit, Gate.io, Hotbit, Rfinex, DragonEX, Allbit, Huobi, CoinTiger, COSS, IDEX, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

