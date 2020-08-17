iFabric (TSE:IFA) Shares Down 1%

iFabric Corp (TSE:IFA) shares fell 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.11 and last traded at C$5.21, 8,725 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 48% from the average session volume of 16,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.26.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.18 million and a PE ratio of -173.67.

iFabric Company Profile (TSE:IFA)

iFabric Corp. designs, manufactures, purchases, and distributes women's intimate apparel, sleepwear, and accessories worldwide. It operates through Intimate Apparel, Intelligent Fabrics, and Other segments. The company offers backless and strapless underwire bras under the Coconut Grove Intimates brand.

