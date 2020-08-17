IG Gold Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. IG Gold has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $231.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IG Gold token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including TRX Market, ABCC, CoinExchange and LATOKEN. In the last week, IG Gold has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IG Gold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00152767 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.33 or 0.01838301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00190675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000914 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008095 BTC.

IG Gold Token Profile

IGG is a token. It launched on January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,749,913,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 tokens. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming. The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy.

Buying and Selling IG Gold

IG Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TRX Market, ABCC, LATOKEN and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IG Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IG Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.