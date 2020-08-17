Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN)’s stock price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.14 and last traded at $26.14, approximately 166 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.98.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average of $22.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.82% of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.